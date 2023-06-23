Man dead, police looking for suspect in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — A man is dead after police say he was shot late Thursday night in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened near 16th Street and Broadway Road just after 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police say the suspect had already left the area before officers arrived.

No suspect information has been released at this point, but police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.