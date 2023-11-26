Man dead, multiple people detained after shooting near 7th Avenue and Roeser Road in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead and multiple people have been detained after a shooting in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called just before 1:15 Sunday morning to the area near 7th Avenue and Roeser Road for the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, and a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police were able to stop the vehicle that was leaving the area, and officers detained multiple suspects from the vehicle.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

Phoenix police continue to investigate the incident.