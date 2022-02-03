Watch
Man dead from stab wound near I-17 and Bethany Home Rd

Deadly stabbing near Black Canyon Highway and Bethany Home Road
Posted at 11:39 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 13:39:48-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly stabbing near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road.

At about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, police were called to an apartment complex on Rose Lane after a 911 caller told operators that a person was stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from a stab wound.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and evidence of what led to the incident. No arrests or details of a motive have been released.

If anyone has information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish) if you wish to remain anonymous.

