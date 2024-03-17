Man dead, another in custody after stabbing near 67th and Glendale Avenues Saturday night

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing Saturday night in Glendale.

Police say they were called to the area of 67th and Glendale Avenues just before 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been stabbed.

He was reportedly alert when he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

But police later said the man died after he got to the hospital.

He has not yet been identified.

The suspect is reportedly the victim's neighbor, and police say the two had a dispute that led to the stabbing.

That suspect was later taken into custody.

He has also not been identified at this point.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the stabbing.