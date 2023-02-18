Man dead, another in custody after shooting on a soccer field in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Friday night on a soccer field in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to Maryvale Park, near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was originally taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but he later died of those injuries.

At the scene, ABC15 found crime tape roping off part of a soccer field at Maryvale Park.

Police say the suspect originally ran from the scene. But they later found a man matching the suspect description and he was detained.

The victim of the shooting and the suspect have not been identified.

Phoenix police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.