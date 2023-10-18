Watch Now
Man dead, another in custody after a shooting near Cotton Lane and Greenway Road in Surprise

Police say the victim was shot multiple times
The shooting is near Greenway Road and Cotton Lane in Surprise.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Oct 18, 2023
SURPRISE, AZ — A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Wednesday in Surprise.

Surprise police say they were called to the area near Cotton Lane and Greenway Road for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was taken into custody at the scene.

The relationship between the two men is not yet clear.

Neither man involved has been identified.

Police do not believe any suspects are outstanding, and there is no threat to the surrounding area.

The shooting remains under investigation.

