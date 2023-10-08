Man dead, another in custody after a shooting at a bar in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Saturday night at a bar in San Tan Valley.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area of Hunt Highway and Gantzel Road just before midnight Saturday for a report of shots fired.

Deputies arrived and found 35-year-old Rogelio Ochoa with a gunshot wound. They performed life-saving measures until medical personnel could arrive, but Ochoa was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

Other responding deputies found the suspect walking in the area of Copper Mine Road and Epidote Road around the same time they found the victim.

He was taken into custody and the firearm used in the shooting was located.

The suspect is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.