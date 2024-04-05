Man dead, another hurt after double shooting near 51st and Southern avenues in Laveen

LAVEEN, AZ — One man is dead and another is hurt after a double shooting Friday morning in Laveen.

Phoenix police say it happened near 51st and Southern avenues just after 6:30 a.m.

When officers first arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound near a fast food restaurant.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating at this scene, police got another report of a car crashing into a home just north of the original scene.

When police got there, they found another man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified

No information about a suspect has been released.

The incidents remains under investigation.

Police say both areas will be shut down for "an extended period of time" as they investigate the shootings.

This is a developing story.