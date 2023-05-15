Man dead, another hospitalized after shooting near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road Sunday morning.

Officials say police received a call just before 7:30 a.m. saying that people were shooting at two individuals.

19-year-old Rodolfo Gonzalez and another man were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the potential shooter or shooters left in a vehicle before police arrived.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.