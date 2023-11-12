Watch Now
Man dead after stabbing near Loop 202 and 32nd Street, police seeking help identifying suspect

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Milton Gonzales
Phoenix Police
Posted at 1:09 PM, Nov 12, 2023
PHOENIX — A man is dead after being stabbed Saturday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of Loop 202 and 32nd Street around 7:30 p.m. for a report of an injured person.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The man, who has been identified as 33-year-old Milton Gonzales, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Gonzales succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying who stabbed Gonzales.

If you have any information about the stabbing, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking. Your tip will remain anonymous.

