Man dead after shooting near Estrella and Lower Buckeye parkways

GOODYEAR — A man is dead after a shooting in a Goodyear neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officials were called to the area of Estrella and Lower Buckeye parkways at about 7 p.m. for an "unknown trouble call."

When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An individual was ultimately taken into custody.

The victim has not yet been identified.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

This incident is currently under investigation.