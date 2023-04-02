Man dead after shooting near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in west Phoenix late Saturday night.

Officers say they got a call about a shooting near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road just after 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man next to the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where police say he did not survive his injuries.

The victim has only been identified as a man in his mid 20's.

No arrests have been made. No suspect information has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.