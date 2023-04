PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in west Phoenix late Saturday night.

Officers say they got a call about a shooting near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road just after 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where police say he did not survive his injuries.

The man has not yet been identified.

No suspect information has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.