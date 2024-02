PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Officials say they were called to the area just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. There, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say the area will be shut down for an extended period of time while the incident is under investigation.

It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting.