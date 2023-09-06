Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was shot in central Phoenix late Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 10:45 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have only said the victim was in his late 30s. He has not yet been identified.

Police add that there was a previous call for shots fired earlier in the evening, but there were no witnesses in the area at the time to direct them to a victim.

It's unclear if the two calls are connected.

Police say no suspects are in custody, and they continue to investigate the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness.