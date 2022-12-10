Man dead after hit-and-run crash near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard

PHOENIX — A man is dead after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called just before 8:30 p.m. to a report of a crash near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Mario Aguirre unresponsive on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Aguirre was driving southbound on 75th Avenue and crashed with a vehicle turning on Encanto from 75th Avenue.

The other driver in this case was not on scene when police arrived, and police have not identified who they believe that driver was.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.