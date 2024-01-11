Man dead after hit-and-run crash near 43rd and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash Thursday in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 43rd and Dunlap Avenues for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground that had been seriously hurt.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved in the crash left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police have not released any information about the vehicle and suspect involved.

The crash remains under investigation.