Man dead after hit-and-run crash near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was reportedly hit by a car that left the scene in north Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 40th Street and Thunderbird Road just before 6:45 p.m. for the report of a man lying unresponsive in the street.

When officers arrived, they found the man, and fire personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Aron Moreno.

Police believe a vehicle was traveling west on Thunderbird and struck Moreno, who was a pedestrian. That vehicle then left the scene.

No information about the suspect or vehicle involved has been released at this point.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the crash, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking. You can remain anonymous.