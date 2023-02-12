Man dead after entering, shooting inside Phoenix restaurant Saturday night

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting inside a restaurant near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road Saturday night.

Officials say 26-year-old Oscar Luna entered the restaurant with a gun and shot multiple times inside the building.

After the initial shooting, police say a man inside the restaurant then shot Luna.

Luna was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials say the man claimed self-defense and statements from witnesses at the scene were consistent with the man's claims.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

This shooting is currently under investigation.