Man dead after early morning shooting near west Phoenix school

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting early Friday morning near a school in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened just before 4:45 a.m. near 63rd and Campbell avenues.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police add that while investigating, they surrounded a nearby home believed to be connected to the shooting.

Several people in the home were detained and are being interviewed by detectives.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

The location of the shooting is across the street from Desert Sands Middle School.

Phoenix police say they are working with schools in the area to ensure everyone's safety this morning.