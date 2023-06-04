Man dead after drive-by shooting near Rural and Broadway roads in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A man is dead after a reported drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Tempe.

Tempe police say at about 1 a.m., Tempe Medical Rescue was flagged down by a man while in the area of Rural and Baseline Roads who said his friend needed medical aid after being shot.

First responders treated the man on scene and he was transported to the hospital, but he died at the hospital of his injuries.

Police believe the shooting took place near Rural and Broadway roads.

The victim's vehicle was trying to turn left onto Rural Road northbound when a large SUV pulled up on their passenger side and started shooting into the vehicle.

That vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say the individuals in the suspect vehicle are known, but they have not released any information about the suspects.

The victim's vehicle also left the scene and found help near Rural and Baseline.

It's not yet known what led up to the shooting.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.