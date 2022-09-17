Man dead after car crash, shooting on 67th Ave near I-10

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a car accident and shooting near 67th Avenue and Interstate 10 in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they got a call about a car crash just after midnight Saturday.

When they got to the scene, they found two vehicles and one of the drivers had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police say no one is in custody at this point. They have not given any information about a possible suspect.

The accident and shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police and Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.