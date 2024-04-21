Man dead after being shot near Recker and Thomas Roads in Mesa early Sunday morning

MESA, AZ — A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Mesa.

Mesa police say they were called to the area of Recker and Thomas roads around 1 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived, they found the man had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated event, and they did not find any other victims nearby.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.