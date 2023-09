PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was reportedly shot multiple times late Thursday night at an apartment complex in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened around 11:00 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No suspect information has been released.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.