Man dead after being shot in car near 19th and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was reportedly shot in a car in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say around 12:45 a.m., they got a call about a shooting in the area of 19th and Northern avenues.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned the suspect had been seen running into an apartment in the same complex.

Police say the suspect, who also hasn't been identified, was taken into custody.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.