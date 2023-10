PHOENIX — A man is dead after police say he was "violently assaulted" at a business in south Phoenix Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say they were called just after 9 p.m. for a fight near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from trauma after he was assaulted by a "number of assailants."

The man later died from his injuries.

Police say no one is in custody in connection to the attack.

Police are investigating what led up to the attack.