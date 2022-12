PHOENIX — A man is reportedly in critical condition after he was shot in west Phoenix late Saturday.

Phoenix police say ithe shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers got to the scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound behind a business. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.