MESA, AZ — One man is hurt and another is in custody after a shooting in Mesa Saturday morning.

Mesa police say it happened near 80th Street and University Drive.

A man was found shot at the scene and was taken to the hospital. He's reportedly suffering from "life-threatening" injuries.

Another man was reportedly taken into custody at the scene.

The shooter and the victim have not been identified.

Police do not believe there are any suspects at large.

The shooting remains under investigation.