Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man critical after fight leads to shooting near 7th Street and Southern Avenue

Police believe a fight broke out among several people, and someone fired shots that struck the man
A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight near 7th Street and Southern Avenue in south Phoenix.
Phoenix Police
Posted at 7:04 AM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 09:19:36-05

PHOENIX — A man is reportedly in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened just after 2:15 a.m. near 7th Street and Southern Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe a fight broke out between several people, and during this fight, someone fired multiple shots.

The victim was hit by that gunfire.

Police say the suspect left the area after the shooting.

No information on the suspect has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get all the resources, tips, and tools you need to sort the facts from misinformation.