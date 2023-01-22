Man critical after fight leads to shooting near 7th Street and Southern Avenue

PHOENIX — A man is reportedly in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened just after 2:15 a.m. near 7th Street and Southern Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe a fight broke out between several people, and during this fight, someone fired multiple shots.

The victim was hit by that gunfire.

Police say the suspect left the area after the shooting.

No information on the suspect has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.