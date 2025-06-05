Man connected to drive-by shootings in Phoenix killed by officers in northern AZ

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — A Phoenix man is dead after he was killed in a shootout with police in northern Arizona Wednesday night.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says Phoenix police reached out to them around 7:45 p.m. in an attempt to locate a man who was connected to two drive-by shootings in the Phoenix area.

Authorities located the man's vehicle in Payson about 30 minutes later.

GCSO and Payson police attempted to pull the vehicle over on Highway 260, but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued eastbound for about 25 miles into Coconino County before an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was able to spike the vehicle.

The vehicle eventually stopped off the roadway, and the driver got out of the vehicle and reportedly began shooting at law enforcement.

A GCSO deputy returned fire and hit the man.

The man, only identified as a 34-year-old man from Phoenix, was pronounced dead.

DPS is investigating the officer-involved shooting.