Man claiming to be law enforcement at State Farm Stadium in custody ahead of Charlie Kirk memorial

Secret Service says the man was armed and not part of any authorized agency working the event
GLENDALE, AZ — The U.S. Secret Service says they are investigating a man who was taken into custody after allegedly acting suspiciously outside State Farm Stadium.

The incident occurred ahead of Sunday's memorial service for Charlie Kirk, which is being held at the stadium, though it's not immediately clear when police encountered the man.

According to a spokesperson, the man was approached by agents after he was seen acting suspiciously.

During the encounter, the man claimed to be a law enforcement officer and said he was armed.

Officials say the man is not part of any law enforcement agency working the event at the stadium.

The man was taken into custody at the scene. Both the U.S. Secret Service and Glendale police are now investigating.

Officials detained the man on charges of impersonating an officer and bringing a gun into a prohibited area.

No additional details have been released at this time.

