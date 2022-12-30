Man arrested on suspicion of arson after caught on doorbell camera

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Surprise Police Department has arrested a man on suspicion of arson after he was allegedly seen on doorbell camera lighting the victim's front door on fire.

36-year-old Justin Winjum was booked into the Maricopa County Jail with one count of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage.

Winjum was allegedly seen on camera using an unidentified flammable accelerant to set a home on fire on December 23 near Greenway Road and Bullard Avenue.

The Surprise Police Department posted pictures of the suspect collected from the victim's doorbell camera.

Officials say tips from community members helped to identify Winjum.

It is currently unknown why the fire was started.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call 623-222-4000 or 623-222-8477, or to email crimetips@surpriseazgov. The incident number in this case is #221204221.