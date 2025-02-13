Man arrested near Prescott after causing propane explosion, fleeing YCSO

PRESCOTT, AZ — A man is in custody after a series of "dangerous events" in Prescott Wednesday afternoon.

Prescott police say they received information from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office regarding a man who had a felony warrant out of Maricopa County for weapons misconduct. The man, 70-year-old James Crespo, allegedly had fled from law enforcement previously and was believed to be armed and threatening to blow people up.

Crespo was found driving toward Prescott from the west on Thumb Butte Road and officers attempted a traffic stop, in which Crespo allegedly refused to pull over. Spike strips were later set up to prevent Crespo from driving into more populated areas.

Police say Crespo stopped his vehicle ahead of the spike strips and held a blow torch out of his window and lit it. Crespo then drove over the spike strips and went toward town.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Crespo drove into a residential area off of Thumb Butte Road and allegedly rammed into a Prescott police vehicle before being blocked by YCSO vehicles.

After being blocked, officials say an explosion occurred inside Crespo's vehicle. The explosion also caught a YCSO deputy's vehicle on fire, as well as the surrounding area.

Prescott vehicle fire - courtesy Victoria Garnica

Police say Crespo got out of his vehicle with a propane tank and a blow torch.

Crespo was taken into custody after less than lethal force was used against him. He was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No officers, deputies, or bystanders were injured throughout the series of events.

This incident remains under investigation.