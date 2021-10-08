Man arrested for spitting on DPS trooper, threatening to “shoot up” the state fair

PHOENIX — A man faces charges for threatening to “shoot up” the Arizona State Fair, drug possession, and assault on a DPS trooper after an incident at the fair Thursday.

According to court paperwork, 33-year-old Issac Kelley was causing a scene and using vulgar language while trying to get on a ride at the Arizona State Fair that was out of service at the time. A DPS trooper working at the fair made contact with Kelley, and while talking to him, Kelley allegedly shoved his hand in the trooper’s face.

After the physical contact, Kelley was uncooperative when the trooper attempted to take him into custody.

Once in custody, court paperwork shows the trooper found a bag of pills consistent with fentanyl on Kelley.

During the arrest, Kelley requested medical assistance. As a DPS trooper/paramedic was attempting to help Kelley, he reportedly spit in the trooper’s face.

Kelley also allegedly threatened to come back to the fair and “shoot it up.” He also reportedly asked troopers where they live and made death threats toward them.

Kelley faces charges of disorderly conduct, threatening to cause injury, drug possession, and aggravated assault on an officer.