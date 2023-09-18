Watch Now
Man arrested for road-rage stabbing in Scottsdale Sunday

Incident happened near Granite Reef and McDowell roads
Posted at 12:56 PM, Sep 18, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man has been arrested for stabbing another man during a road rage incident in Scottsdale on Sunday.

According to Scottsdale police, two men were driving along Loop 101 in the Scottsdale area when an argument started because of driving behavior between the two people.

The two men ended up driving to a parking lot near Granite Reef and McDowell roads where a 57-year-old man approached the victim and started a physical fight. During the fight, the suspect pulled out a pocketknife and "slashed and stabbed" the victim in his abdomen, hands, and neck areas.

Police responded and took the suspect into custody without incident. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault resulting in serious physical injury.

The victim's condition was not immediately released.

