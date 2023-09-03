Man arrested for manslaughter, child abuse after 1-year-old boy dies

SURPRISE, AZ — A 37-year-old man is accused of manslaughter and child abuse after the death of a 1-year-old boy.

Saturday morning at about 8 a.m., police received a call regarding an unresponsive child.

The child was taken to the hospital and officials say a narcotic was found in the boy's system. The boy died early Sunday morning.

While investigating the initial scene, police found narcotics in the child's home.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and booked on charges of manslaughter, child abuse, endangerment and misconduct with weapons by a prohibited possessor.

Police have not released the man's relation to the child.

No further information is immediately available. A report from the Medical Examiner's Office is pending.