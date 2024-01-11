Man arrested for luring Scottsdale children online through gaming and social apps

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale Police Department says a man has been arrested for participating in inappropriate sexual activity with children he met on gaming and social media platforms.

In November of 2023, Scottsdale police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that was submitted by a Scottsdale resident. The person reported to police that they found a sexually explicit conversation between their 11-year-old child and the suspect, Jacob Lozano.

During their investigation, police say they were able to identify Lozano, who resides in Florida, as the person communicating with the child.

Police say Lozano was using gaming and social media apps to contact underage boys and coerce them into engaging in inappropriate sexual activity over video. Evidence was also located which allegedly showed that Lozano distributed those videos afterward.

Several additional victims were discovered during Scottsdale's investigation, including two additional children living in Scottsdale.

A nationwide warrant was obtained and Scottsdale detectives traveled to Florida to arrest Lozano with the assistance of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

Scottsdale police are actively searching for additional victims in this case. Anyone who believes their child may have had contact with Lozano should call 480-312-TIPS.

Scottsdale police are also working with additional agencies in other areas to identify more victims after Lozano's home was searched and more evidence was located.

Lozano will eventually be extradited to Maricopa County. The exact charges Lozano faces were not immediately released by Scottsdale police.