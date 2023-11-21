Man arrested for DUI, leading DPS on overnight pursuit along I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after leading DPS on a pursuit overnight in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers attempted to stop a silver SUV for moving violations on I-17 southbound near Camelback Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began. He eventually tried to exit I-17 several miles away at Durango Street, where a DPS trooper was able to deploy a grappler to stop the vehicle. The suspect was then taken into custody without incident.

DPS says Phoenix police also assisted in the pursuit with their helicopter.

The man was arrested for unlawful flight, DUI, criminal damage, and for being a minor who drove after drinking.

No injuries were reported in this incident.