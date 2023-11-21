Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested for DUI, leading DPS on overnight pursuit along I-17 in Phoenix

18-year-old man faces several charges following incident
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
I-17 Durango pursuit.png
Posted at 12:59 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 15:01:18-05

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after leading DPS on a pursuit overnight in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers attempted to stop a silver SUV for moving violations on I-17 southbound near Camelback Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began. He eventually tried to exit I-17 several miles away at Durango Street, where a DPS trooper was able to deploy a grappler to stop the vehicle. The suspect was then taken into custody without incident.

DPS says Phoenix police also assisted in the pursuit with their helicopter.

The man was arrested for unlawful flight, DUI, criminal damage, and for being a minor who drove after drinking.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61