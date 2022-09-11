Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested for DUI after hitting multiple cars, including Scottsdale police car Sunday morning

47-year-old Spencer Stant is facing multiple charges, including extreme DUI, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and failure to stop for police vehicles
police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 11:23 AM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 14:23:08-04

MESA, AZ — Scottsdale police arrested a man for DUI Sunday morning after they say he was involved in two different crashes.

Police say 47-year-old Spencer Stant was driving an SUV around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when he hit two vehicles at Scottsdale and McDowell Road. One of the two vehicles was a Scottsdale police car.

He then continued driving south on Scottsdale Road until an officer spotted him get onto the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.

Police followed Stant and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle slowed down but Stant did not ever stop for police. Scottsdale police say after that, they stopped trying to get the vehicle to stop but continued to follow the vehicle.

Stant eventually hit another vehicle on the off-ramp of eastbound U.S. 60 at Alma School Road in Mesa. At that point, Stant's SUV was inoperable, and officers arrested him without incident.

There were only minor injuries to other motorists in both crashes. Police did not say how many people in total were hurt.

Stant was booked on charges that include extreme DUI, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and failure to stop for police vehicles.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!