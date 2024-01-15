Man arrested for deadly shooting after argument in Mesa McDonald's drive-thru

MESA, AZ — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in a Mesa McDonald's drive-thru over the weekend.

Mesa police say the incident happened Saturday around 3 a.m. at the McDonald's near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue.

According to police, 26-year-old Carlos Heard II was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim, 22-year-old Daniel Betker, and a group of other people. During the argument, Heard reportedly shot Betker several times before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Betker was taken to the hospital and did not survive.

After looking through surveillance video from the area, police were able to connect a license plate and vehicle to Heard and were then able to locate and arrest him at a Mesa apartment complex. Officers reportedly found a gun that matched the shooting, as well as other evidence in the home.

Heard faces charges of second-degree murder, endangerment, and disorderly conduct.