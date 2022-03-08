Man arrested for deadly crash near Buckeye allegedly admitted to DUI, speeding

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man has been arrested, accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist while under the influence of alcohol and speeding.

According to court paperwork, the crash happened on March 4 at 8 p.m., along Sun Valley Parkway, east of 211th Avenue, which is west of Loop 303 near Buckeye.

Robert Nelson, 46, allegedly admitted to police that he had been drinking, and police believe he was driving approximately 100 mph when he rear-ended a motorcyclist, identified as Hunter Gibson.

Gibson was thrown from the motorcycle when he was hit and ended up about 365 feet away from his bike.

Gibson was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Nelson was taken to a nearby hospital and was arrested upon his release.

According to court paperwork, text messages between Nelson and his wife show that he admitted to drinking before driving his Camaro, and admitted to reaching speeds up to 160 mph before the crash.

Nelson said he saw the motorcyclist and tried to avoid hitting Gibson, but was unable to. A preliminary breath test showed Nelson with a BAC of .113. A blood draw analysis is still pending.

Nelson faces one count of manslaughter.