Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in west Phoenix

Posted at 10:28 PM, Mar 25, 2023
PHOENIX — A 24-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in west Phoenix Wednesday night.

Officials say they received a shooting call at a business near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 8 p.m.

At the business, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old was an employee who allegedly shot the man after being assaulted, according to police.

The man was arrested and faces felony charges.

