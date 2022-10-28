Man arrested for allegedly shooting at Phoenix officers Thursday night

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire toward two Phoenix police officers late Thursday night.

According to police, 38-year-old Harry Denman was speaking to the officers in a business parking lot when the officers started to leave to respond to a call.

As they were backing out of a spot, Denman pulled out a handgun and allegedly fired twice at the vehicle from behind it.

Denman then ran into the business and officers followed, getting into a physical confrontation before he was taken into custody.

Denman suffered injuries during the altercation and was hospitalized and then booked into jail on several charges.

Neither of the officers suffered injuries in the incident.