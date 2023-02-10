Man arrested after running across 17th hole green, jumping into water at WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly ran across the 17th hole green and jumped into a water hazard at the WM Phoenix Open.

Officials say the man jumped from the general admission bleachers on hole 16 and went onto the course.

He then ran through one of the player access tunnels to the 17th green.

After running across the green, he jumped into the water hazard and swam to the WM sign in the water.

Officials say the man ignored commands to exit the water, but eventually swam to the 18th hole.

He was booked in jail for criminal charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order from law enforcement.

