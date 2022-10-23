Man arrested after pulling out a knife during a fight at Kiwanis Park

TEMPE — Tempe police officers were called to Kiwanis Park Saturday evening after two men were in a fight and one pulled out a knife.

Officials say one of the men was uncooperative with officers, leading them to use a taser on him.

The man then ran away from police and jumped into Kiwanis Lake and swam toward the middle of the lake.

Officers attempted to use throw bags in addition to using a rental boat to get the man out of the water. A rescuer was sent into the lake to remove the man safely.

The man who jumped into the water was then arrested for unspecified charges.

The other man was cooperative with officers, officials say.

It is unknown what the two men were arguing about or why officers used a Taser on one of them.

This is an ongoing investigation.