Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man facing potential charges after pointing gun at skateboarder from car in Gilbert

He allegedly threatened a man, telling him to leave the school area
A man has been arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at a skateboarder Thursday at a Gilbert school. The incident happened near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 21:00:01-04

GILBERT, AZ — Police have submitted charges for review against a man who reportedly pointed a gun at a skateboarder on August 13 at a Gilbert school.

The incident happened near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads.

Gilbert police say 68-year-old Bernardo Aillon allegedly drove up to the male skateboarder who was skating on a handrail. Video of the incident was recorded and went viral Thursday, showing Aillon allegedly walking toward the skateboarder and pulling a handgun from his waist, telling the skateboarder to leave.

Aillon was eventually contacted and his firearm was seized. After interviewing witnesses, charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm on school grounds against Aillon have been referred to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Gilbert police released the following statement in reference to the incident:

"It is imperative that investigations are thoroughly investigated and documented prior to submitting criminal charges against an accused. The alleged behavior captured in the video is not tolerated in our community. We appreciate the community’s patience as we gathered the necessary evidence to conclude this investigation."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!