Man arrested after Phoenix PD, DEA find drugs and over 100 caged roosters in residence

A man has been arrested after Phoenix police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force members found drugs and over 100 caged roosters in his residence.

A search warrant was being served at a residence near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for drug-related crimes.

Unspecified drugs were found, as well as over 100 caged and loose roosters in the backyard.

Police say charges for animal fighting and cruelty have been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

The executive director at Animal Wellness Action Marty Irby released the following statement after the bust:

"Cockfighting runs rampant in Arizona, and this gruesome blood-sport is not only cruel but is a serious risk to human health and safety as fighting birds can easily spread New Castle Disease and Avian Influenza to commercial poultry flocks and waterfowl in the wild as we've seen in 45 states this year. It's time to eradicate these cesspools and dens of iniquity in the Southwestern U.S.

We applaud the DEA for taking action against these alleged cockfighters and call on the Members of Congress from Arizona to join in cosponsoring H.R. 9309 that would help stamp out this egregious form of staged cruelty."

ABC15 has reached out to the DEA's office for more information on this incident but has not yet heard back.

The man arrested in this incident has not been identified.