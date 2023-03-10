Man arrested after crash, allegedly driving drunk with baby strapped to himself in carrier

BUCKEYE, AZ — A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly driving under the influence with his daughter strapped to himself in a baby carrier.

Officials say the crash happened when the man turned onto 1st Street from Monroe Avenue and lost control of his vehicle, running into a telephone pole.

A witness told police that the man had his daughter, a 4-month-old, strapped to his chest in a baby carrier. Officials say the man left the scene to drop the baby off with a family member at a nearby restaurant.

The man blew a 0.128 on a portal breath test and admitted to police that he drank a 24-ounce beer before driving.

The baby was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull.

The man now faces charges of reckless driving, aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15, reckless child abuse, and DUI with BAC of .08 or more.