Man arrested after crash, allegedly driving drunk with baby strapped to himself in carrier

4-month-old baby suffered a skull fracture in this crash
Posted at 4:07 PM, Mar 10, 2023
BUCKEYE, AZ — A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly driving under the influence with his daughter strapped to himself in a baby carrier.

Officials say the crash happened when the man turned onto 1st Street from Monroe Avenue and lost control of his vehicle, running into a telephone pole.

A witness told police that the man had his daughter, a 4-month-old, strapped to his chest in a baby carrier. Officials say the man left the scene to drop the baby off with a family member at a nearby restaurant.

The man blew a 0.128 on a portal breath test and admitted to police that he drank a 24-ounce beer before driving.

The baby was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull.

The man now faces charges of reckless driving, aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15, reckless child abuse, and DUI with BAC of .08 or more.

