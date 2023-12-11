Man arrested after attempted vehicle break-ins, stealing a vehicle and breaking into a residence

PHOENIX — A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after an overnight crime spree in Phoenix.

Police say Dacio Rodriguez Luna first attempted to break into multiple vehicles at an apartment complex near 2nd and Clarendon avenues at around 5:15 a.m. He left the area before police arrived.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 7:50 a.m., there were three more reports of a man attempting to get into vehicles. In one of the incidents, Luna allegedly drove off with someone's vehicle.

At 9:30 a.m., police arrived at a home in the area of 10th Avenue and Flower Street regarding a man inside a homeowner's residence.

Police found Luna asleep inside the man's home and was woken up by officers.

Luna was arrested and booked on multiple charges.