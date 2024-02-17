Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill woman, chasing her and her kids down Maricopa street

MARICOPA, AZ — A man is in custody after allegedly threatening to kill a woman, chasing her and her kids down a Maricopa street, and then barricading himself in a home for several hours Saturday morning.

Maricopa police say they were called to the area near Porter Road and Smith Enke Road around 3 a.m. for a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm.

The callers had told police that a man had threatened to kill a woman and had chased her and her children down the street.

Officers arrived and found the woman and children. They were not hurt.

The suspect involved, however, refused to leave the home and a standoff ensued.

A shelter-in-place order was sent to residents nearby as more officers and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office SWAT Unit was called in while the man barricaded himself in the home.

Just after 8 a.m., the man, who has been identified as 56-year-old Shannon Hammond Sr., surrendered and was taken into custody.

It's not clear what led up to the situation, or how the suspect knew the victims.